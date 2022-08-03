ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed Board Bill 47, creating the Division of Civilian Oversight, an independent agency where civilians will lead investigations on the incidents that directly impact St. Louisans and their neighbors. This bill strengthens existing oversight provisions, and the Division will investigate police misconduct and force incidents and initiate the disciplinary process.

“Improving trust between community and police is essential to make our neighborhoods safer,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Through the hard work of the Board of Aldermen and community leaders, we are taking a critical step forward in fostering that trust. The bill I’m signing today creates the Division of Civilian Oversight, which strengthens our existing oversight provisions for our public safety departments.”

The Division of Civilian Oversight will review complaints, which can be filed in-person or online, for police misconduct and force incidents and have subpoena power to all legally permissible information and access to city jails to investigate the complaints. Individuals must apply and be approved by the public safety committee and the Board of Alderman before Mayor Jones makes appointments to the division. The Civilian Oversight Board and the Detention Facilities Board will set the goals for the Division and measure their progress through an annual report.

“There is no real public safety without public involvement in the incidents that directly impact them, as cooperation between community and law enforcement is essential,” said Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom. “This independent oversight division will bring help our public safety divisions win and retain trust.”

The Division will be led by Commissioner of the Civilian Oversight Board Matthew Brummund, who will determine disciplinary actions for police if found guilty of misconduct. Brummund is a retired FBI agent and has served as the full time Community Outreach Coordinator and Adjunct Faculty Instructor for the FBI in St. Louis.

This is the latest legislation Mayor Jones has enacted to improve public safety in St. Louis. Last week, Mayor Jones signed Board Bill 65 creating the Office of Violence Prevention and dedicating nearly $13.6 million American Rescue Plan funding to community violence prevention and youth programs. The Office will coordinate public safety resources, community violence intervention programs, and look into funding programs past the expiration of ARPA funds in 2026. The Office will be led by Wilford Pinkney Jr., formerly the Director of the Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth, and Families.

