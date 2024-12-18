ST. LOUIS - Yesterday, it was announced that there would be a suspension of operations at Homer G. Phillips Memorial Hospital and a sudden furlough of its dedicated healthcare workers.

In response, the City of St. Louis Mayor’s Office, Department of Health, and the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) will be collaborating with healthcare leaders across the region to ensure that the impacted workers receive the support they need to find meaningful employment by connecting these individuals with new opportunities, whether through job placement, training programs, or other forms of assistance.

“My thoughts are with the workers who were unjustifiably impacted by this sudden closure,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “However, I know thoughts must be matched by action, and I’m proud of the quick coordination happening within our City departments to support these workers. The closure of this hospital right before the holidays represents another failure from Bob Clark and Paul McKee, two developers whose reckless disregard for our city continues to impede needed progress on the North side.”

“The name Homer G. Phillips carries profound historical significance for St. Louis and the Black community,” said Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, MD, MPH, FIDSA. “For decades, the original Homer G. Phillips Hospital was a beacon of health equity, training, and excellence in serving marginalized communities during a time when segregation limited access to quality care. It is a name that symbolizes advocacy for justice and equity in healthcare. That legacy makes today’s developments even more devastating, as they represent yet another missed opportunity to honor the name with the respect it deserves.”

“Anyone who has been impacted by this closure, please contact SLATE immediately to be provided with employment assistance,” said SLATE Director Fredrecka McGlown. “We remain committed to connecting our community to opportunities so we can build a stronger St. Louis City.”

Impacted workers can visit SLATE’s website at www.stlouis-mo.gov/slate/ or by calling 314-589-8000.

