Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Advises St. Louis Area To Stay Safe As Temperatures Rise Above 100 Degrees This Week

ST. LOUIS - As the St. Louis Region experiences record heat this week, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined Cool Down St. Louis and Ameren this morning to commend the work of this important partnership, remind St. Louis residents of available resources, and emphasized key steps residents can take to beat the heat. St. Louis residents should avoid activity outside, and if they must be outside stay hydrated while taking frequent breaks; never leave children or pets in a parked car, even briefly; and check up on elderly neighbors and anyone they think may need help.

“Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are real threats as we hit record-high temperatures. Limit your activity outside, stay hydrated, and check up on your family and neighbors who need it,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Whether you’re looking for the City’s pool schedule or trying to find a spot to cool down from the heat, visit stlouis-mo.gov/summer for a list of available resources and tips to help beat the heat.”

St. Louis City, St. Louis County, outstate Missouri, and Metro East residents in need of utility assistance can visit cooldownstlouis.org to apply for air conditioning units or financial assistance. The City is opening an additional site at Asbury United Methodist Church, which will be open from 12pm to 5pm starting today through this Saturday, June 18, as an additional hydration and cooling location. Residents in need of shelter can call 2-1-1 and visit the city’s website for a list of cooling centers. To receive key updates on critical weather alerts, St. Louisans should sign up for NotifySTL.

