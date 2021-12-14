EDWARDSVILLE - The Mayor of the City of Edwardsville, Art Risavy, is requesting that all flags within the City of Edwardsville be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 through sunset on Friday, December 17, 2021 in honor of the victims of the Amazon warehouse disaster that took place on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Six individuals died in the tragic accident. GoFundMe pages have been established for the victims and information is in today's Riverbender.com about the fundraisers to assist families with medical and final expenses of their loved ones.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Edwardsville District 7 Race Results Released
4 days ago
Wood River Township Supervisor Retiring From Position To Focus On Career As Madison County Treasurer
Mar 18, 2025
Opinion: Public Works Director Discusses Past and Present Under Mayor Goins and Future Infrastructure Plans
Mar 13, 2025
SIUE’s Robin Boyce Inducted into National Black Radio Hall of Fame
Mar 20, 2025
Duckworth Reiterates Urgent Need to Grow Aviation Workforce and Invest in Safety Technology to Safeguard Flying Public
Mar 27, 2025

 