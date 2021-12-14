EDWARDSVILLE - The Mayor of the City of Edwardsville, Art Risavy, is requesting that all flags within the City of Edwardsville be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 through sunset on Friday, December 17, 2021 in honor of the victims of the Amazon warehouse disaster that took place on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Six individuals died in the tragic accident. GoFundMe pages have been established for the victims and information is in today's Riverbender.com about the fundraisers to assist families with medical and final expenses of their loved ones.

