EDWARDSVILLE - There has been considerable discussion about who will be the next occupant of the massive old Shop ’n Save building at 2122 Troy Road in Edwardsville. City of Edwardsville officials confirm it will be a medical office facility but aren’t yet announcing the company name.

City of Edwardsville Economic Development Director Walter Williams said an announcement of the company name should be coming soon. Williams on Wednesday confirmed it would be a medical office facility.

“They are already doing some work on the outside,” said Williams in regard to the old Shop 'n Save building project.

The entrance to that area has been blocked with traffic barriers for outside work.

Williams was very satisfied that the old Shop ’n Save area will not just stand vacant.

City of Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton is ecstatic that the old Shop ’n Save facility will be revitalized and eventually back into positive business use.

“The company has been quite anonymous with their relationship,” Patton said. “We have been told it will be a pretty quick turnaround. It will be a nice remodel and something totally different than a grocery store.

“What we are really excited about is a complete remodel of that site.”

