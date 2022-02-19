ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) St. Louis District will commence celebrating their 150th Anniversary at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, from 11:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday. Lt. Col. Jason Sears, Deputy Commander, USACE St. Louis District and Michael R. Morrow, Mayor of Grafton, will sign a proclamation in appreciation of the District’s history, partnerships and contributions to the region.

On February 19th, 1872, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers established a new district in Saint Louis, the Gateway to the West, and few could have foreseen this auspicious occasion of their 150th Anniversary would usher in a successful long-lasting partnership between the states of Missouri, Illinois and the U.S. Army Corps in Saint Louis.

“We will celebrate a history of innovation with our partners, without which we could not deliver the vital engineering solutions that contribute to the growth and prosperity of the regions we are so proud to service and, most importantly, the people living in these regions,” said Col. Kevin Golinghorst, Commander, USACE St. Louis District.

The Saint Louis District manages navigation on 300 miles of the Mississippi and supports local sponsors in their operations and management of 230 miles of levees within Missouri and 495 within Illinois, which reduces flood risks for over 208,000 people and nearly 604,000 acres of economic and agricultural interests in the region, amounting to $23.4B in property value between the states and the people the District services.

Moreover, Missourians and Illinoisans who live in the Saint Louis District’s boundaries have enjoyed reduction in flooding risk, consistent and reliable improvements in navigation, recovered ecosystems and unique services such hydropower, drinking water and access to world-class recreation at Mark Twain and Wappapello Lakes in Missouri and Carlyle, Rend and Shelbyville Lakes in Illinois, which attract millions of visitors every year.

In solidarity with the District, and to commemorate this significant milestone in its history, local and state partners issued proclamations honoring the Corps contributions to their areas and constituents. Governor of Missouri, Hon. Mike Parson, Mayor of St. Louis Hon. Tishaura O. Jones, mayors partaking in the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative and Mayor of Grafton, Illinois, Hon. Michael Morrow, all signed proclamations or certificates of recognition of the St. Louis District’s history of service.

“On behalf of the citizens of Grafton, we want to wish the Corps a very happy 150th Anniversary” said Morrow. “The Saint Louis District has been instrumental in protecting and enhancing the eco-habitat for the migratory birds that use our waterfront. Tourism is the lifeblood of our city and eco-tourism brings hundreds of visitors to our waterfront every year to view eagles, pelicans and a wide array of diverse waterfowl.”

The St. Louis District, comprised of some of the nation’s best engineers, scientists and leaders will celebrate their 150th Anniversary from February through September in solidarity with their community, State and Federal partners, and will continue, in the spirit of their motto, ‘essayons’ (let us try) to deliver engineering solutions to tough challenges for the growth and prosperity of Missourians, Illinoisans and the Nation.

