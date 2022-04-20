GRAFTON - Mayor Mike Morrow recently showed special recognition with a Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of the Grafton City Council to Scoutmaster Ray Hasty and Boy Scout Troop 59 for excellent work to support the Annual Grafton Easter Egg Hunt.

Mayor Morrow said the Easter Egg Hunt is a family activity that takes place at Red Hawk Park each year on Easter weekend. The event is sponsored and organized by Alderman Donna Smith and Christina Petrea; Children’s Activity Coordinator under the Grafton Community Outreach Program headed by Alderman Smith.

“The Annual Easter Egg Hunt is always a big draw for our families," Smith said. "There is a lot of preparation needed to ensure a successful hunt. Troop 59 volunteered to help Chris and my staff and hide eggs.

"We were able to cut our work time in half! They helped make this Easter Egg Hunt a huge success."

Mayor Morrow said that the Scouts of Troop 59 were a credit to the City of Grafton and thanked Scoutmaster Hasty for his leadership and dedication.

