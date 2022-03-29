Bob Beloit and Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow. Photo courtesy of Dave Sanford.GRAFTON - Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow recently saluted a community member Bob Beloit for his volunteer efforts during a recent bad snowstorm.

Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow recently presented a Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of the City Council to Bob Beloit, Organizing Coordinator for Machinist District 9 and citizen of Grafton’s 3rd Ward for his volunteer work during the storm.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Bob called me the day before the big snowstorm and said if we needed any maintenance work on the snowplows to call him,” said Mayor Morrow.

The mayor said when the big snowstorm hit, the power went out in the entire city.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We awoke on a Friday to a blacked-out city and a report from our Public Works Director that one of our plow trucks was down with a broken hydraulic line," he said. "I called Bob around 5:30 a.m. and told him about the broken plow. He said he was making a thermos of coffee on his camp stove and would be right down.

"Bob went to the city maintenance bay, assessed the situation, removed the broken line, and drove to Jerseyville in the storm to have a new hydraulic line made. The truck was up and running, plowing snow around 9 that morning."

Mayor Morrow told those at a City Council Meeting Beloit's efforts made a remarkable difference in the storm and that the city was grateful for Bob’s quick response and diligent work in getting our broken equipment repaired and back to plowing snow.

“Bob Beloit exhibited the spirit of Grafton, people helping people in need," the mayor said.

More like this:

Grafton Welcomes New Police Chief Dave Womack at City Council Meeting
Feb 22, 2025
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow Reflects on City's 2024 Growth
Dec 30, 2024
Grafton Art Gallery to Offer Meet-and-Greet for Drawing Class
Feb 25, 2025
Grafton City Council Honors Retired Chief Eric Spanton; Witches on the Water Raises $17,201 for Veterans Memorial
Dec 18, 2024
Grafton Mourns Loss Of Beloved Retired Police Chief Eric Spanton
Dec 14, 2024

 