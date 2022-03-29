GRAFTON - Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow recently saluted a community member Bob Beloit for his volunteer efforts during a recent bad snowstorm.

Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow recently presented a Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of the City Council to Bob Beloit, Organizing Coordinator for Machinist District 9 and citizen of Grafton’s 3rd Ward for his volunteer work during the storm.

“Bob called me the day before the big snowstorm and said if we needed any maintenance work on the snowplows to call him,” said Mayor Morrow.

The mayor said when the big snowstorm hit, the power went out in the entire city.

"We awoke on a Friday to a blacked-out city and a report from our Public Works Director that one of our plow trucks was down with a broken hydraulic line," he said. "I called Bob around 5:30 a.m. and told him about the broken plow. He said he was making a thermos of coffee on his camp stove and would be right down.

"Bob went to the city maintenance bay, assessed the situation, removed the broken line, and drove to Jerseyville in the storm to have a new hydraulic line made. The truck was up and running, plowing snow around 9 that morning."

Mayor Morrow told those at a City Council Meeting Beloit's efforts made a remarkable difference in the storm and that the city was grateful for Bob’s quick response and diligent work in getting our broken equipment repaired and back to plowing snow.

“Bob Beloit exhibited the spirit of Grafton, people helping people in need," the mayor said.

