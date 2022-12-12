GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick emerged from a morning phone meeting with multiple individuals with a positive feeling about the Illinois Department of Transportation's West Delmar Avenue and Pierce Lane roundabout plan for what had been a planned shutdown traffic in that area.

“It was a very productive meeting,” Mayor McCormick said. “There have been a lot of concerns brought up to the village and other elected officials about the process for the new roundabout construction. State Rep. Amy Elik, State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer, IDOT officials, Board member Sarah Woodman, and Godfrey’s Public Works Director Jim Lewis were part of the meeting, and I think IDOT is going to reconsider some of how they are going to do the roundabout construction and come up with a different plan.”

Mayor McCormick said he has been in favor of the roundabout, but he thinks now IDOT will come to a happy medium to keep traffic flowing as it is constructed.

“There have been 178 accidents reported in the last 10 years in that area which is almost double more than any other intersections in Godfrey, so hopefully whatever is done will help decrease the number of accidents,” McCormick said. "I have been in favor of constructing a roundabout for that area since this discussion started, but I think IDOT is also hearing the public's concerns."

The project is included in IDOT’s 2023-2028 Proposed Highway Improvement Program.

More about the project can be viewed at:https://idot.Illinois.gov/projects//IL-3-Godfrey.

