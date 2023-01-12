Chick-fil-A Construction Progress

GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon will open within 45-60 days, Village of Glen Carbon Bob Marcus said this week.

Marcus explained that having a Chick-fil-A in the community is something that has long been sought around the Glen Carbon and Edwardsville areas.

"It will be a huge addition to the Village Of Glen Carbon," Marcus said. "We are excited to have Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon. We welcome them with open arms."

Chick-fil-A has a long history and originated when Truett Cathy about 70 years ago. Today several second and third-generation Cathy family members have carried on that tradition. Dan T. Cathy is the chairman of the board of Chick-fil-A.

Article continues after sponsor message

The core values for Chick-fil-A are "We are better together."

"This means when we combine our unique backgrounds and experiences with a culture of belonging, we can strengthen the quality of care we deliver," the company said.

For breakfast, the chicken biscuits are very popular, along with the egg white grill sandwiches, only 290 calories per sandwich. For lunch and dinner, the grilled chicken sandwich with a fruit cup, the waffle potato fries, mac and cheese, and salads, and a wide variety of chicken sandwiches and nuggets are a specialty.

For those who don't know, Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. The company made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when the first restaurant opened in Hapeville, Georgia.

The original founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sunday so he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose.

Typical hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with breakfast 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., lunch and dinner are served typically from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.Seth Steinacher also contributed to this story.

More like this: