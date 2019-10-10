WOOD RIVER - Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire announced today that leaf pickup begins Monday, Oct. 28, in Wood River by zones. A map of the zones is placed above.

"Residents are reminded leaves should be piled on the edge of their property, not in the street," Mayor Maguire said. "Leaves and yard debris clog up city drains and pipes when leaves are on placed in the roadway."

For more information, contact Wood River (618) 251-3131.

