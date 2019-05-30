WOOD RIVER - Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire sent out a notice Thursday afternoon that people affected by the flooding can get some relief on storage units through StorCo, 1401 Vaughn Road, Wood River.

"StorCo will provide two months of fee waivers for storage for those who need emergency storage," she said. "For more information, call 618-740-4204."

StorCo Owner James Reid said reaching out to the community and area is what small town support is all about.

"StorCo is willing to lend a helping hand to those in need," he said.

The requirements for this service are as follows:

1. Customers need proof of residency in flooded areas for special rates.

2. The fee for storage is $1 plus $32 admin fee for the first month, $1 for the second month and the third-month regular rates will apply.

3. $12 for insurance is required unless the customer has proof of insurance coverage

4. Applicants must apply in person

5. Applicants need a credit card on file for auto debit

6. Storage is for “dry goods” only

