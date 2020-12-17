ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson today secured an additional $75,000 in funding through the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, the City’s top fiscal body, to support a safe, expanded, and more informed voting experience for the upcoming municipal elections this spring.

The approved funding comes from City general revenue and will be transferred to the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners, the state-manded agency responsible for conducting all public elections within the City of St. Louis.

“We don’t know yet whether Missouri will extend or pass new legislation that in November allowed hundreds of thousands of people to vote absentee in-person or by mail. But it’s important that all municipalities be ready. This funding will help our election board prepare to meet any challenges in successfully and safely carrying out the very core of our democracy and creating expanded opportunities for our residents to make their voices heard,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

According to the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners, the $75,000 allocation will be invested in hiring additional staff to support three off-site satellite voting centers at area libraries for two weeks ahead of the March and April 2021 municipal elections, conducting voter outreach, and distributing educational materials about changes to local municipal elections created by the passage of Prop D, which establishes non-partisan races for the offices of Mayor, Comptroller, President of the Board of Aldermen, and the Board of Aldermen under an approval voting system.

You can find more information about the upcoming municipal election cycle, including key dates, by visiting the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners’ website here.

Mayor Krewson’s Administration previously invested $60,000 in federal CARES Act dollars to help the election board offer off-site in-person absentee voting ahead of the November election at four libraries across the City.

