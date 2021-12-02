BOSTON - This week, Mayor Jones is visiting Boston, MA, in an ongoing effort to put St. Louis back on the map. This afternoon, she had lunch with newly inaugurated Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, who is the first woman and person of color elected to the position.

The two discussed their experiences as new mayors transitioning into office, selecting staff and cabinet members, improving public safety, and their personal experiences as mothers elected to executive office. Both Mayors also discussed opportunities for collaboration moving forward. See the attached photo from the visit.

On Thursday, Mayor Jones will be joining the United States Conference of Mayors at Harvard University Kennedy School of Government to share with a class of fellow newly elected mayors her experience transitioning into the mayor’s office.

