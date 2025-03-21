ST. LOUIS, MO. – Today, it was announced that the federal government has awarded Boeing a contract to build the next-generation fighter jet for the U.S. Air Force. Mayor Jones issued the following statement: “Today is an exciting day for Boeing and the entire St. Louis region,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “The City will remain a strong partner as we continue to promote St. Louis as a leader in innovation and industry.”

The sixth-generation fighter, which will replace the F-22 Raptor, will be designated the F-47, Trump said.

He also said that the U.S. will have “state-of-the-art stealth technologies [making it] virtually unseeable,” and will fly alongside multiple autonomous drone wingmen known as collaborative combat aircraft.

