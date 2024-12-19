ALTON – The City of Alton and New Frontier Materials wish to provide an update regarding the sinkhole incident that recently occurred in Gordon Moore Park due to mine subsidence.

These are the comments submitted by Alton Mayor David Goins:

"New Frontier Materials has successfully completed surface core drilling in four designated areas of the park, with three of those sites located directly adjacent to the sinkhole. This essential drilling work was conducted to better understand the subsurface conditions and identify the cause of the sinkhole.

"The rock and soil samples collected during the drilling process have been sent to a certified lab for thorough analysis, and we expect to receive the results within this month. The findings will be critical for New Frontier Materials' consultants as they develop a comprehensive final report outlining the cause of the sinkhole, as well as a detailed repair plan.

"While we anticipate the completion of the final report by February, we want to emphasize that the specifics regarding the nature of the repairs and the timeline for any remedial work remain uncertain at this time. These details will ultimately depend on the outcome of the core analysis.

"We understand that this situation has raised concerns among residents, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work diligently to resolve the issue. The safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority.

"We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Should you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to reach out to our office."

Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

Sincerely,

David Goins

Mayor

City of Alton

