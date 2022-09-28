ALTON - The Friends of Mayor David Goins Mayor’s Basketball Game is to bridge generations together, young and old, and also a great way to start October at James Killion Park.

The event was scheduled for 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 1 at James Killion Park.

Mayor Goins said with the nice weather, the event was a perfect way to bridge the games and just have fun with the game of basketball, something he personally loves. Goins at 6-foot-7 is the perfect height for the beloved game. This is one of several ways the mayor has tried to reach both young and older adults at James Killion Park at Salu in his tenure.

Tredell Jones of Alton, the President of Bridging the Gap, was part of organizing the game and said it was one big community basketball game and it was simply to try to make a nice event and help “bridge the gap of generations” with the sport of basketball at Killion Park. Jones said he loves being part of these types of events to reach area youth and adults alike.

Jason Harrison, a local pastor and owner of LeMay’s Catering in Alton, assisted with the food at the event. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and chicken were grilled by Chef Lee for people to enjoy and were featured items.

“It is about people being able to come around and have fun,” he said.

