GRAFTON - Grafton has had some setbacks over the past few years with flooding and the COVID-19 Pandemic, but if the past few weeks are any indication, the business future looks bright.

Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin said he went from one end of town to another last Sunday and all the businesses were doing “phenomenally well.”

The Grafton businesses appear primed for a solid summer, Eberlin added.

The Finn Inn and The Fudge and Ice Cream Shop are temporarily closed, but the others in Grafton are now open for business.

“The Loading Dock has a huge outdoor seating area, which is to their advantage during this time,” Eberlin said “The Loading Dock has tables spread out and their waiters and waitresses were wearing masks. The Whole Scoop and Grafton Winery were packed over the weekend. The Whole Scoop had a record day this past weekend. The Grafton Sky Tour and Aeries Winery were doing well.”

Mayor Eberlin said the Sky Tour has an interesting method of disinfecting the seats between rides. The Hawg Pit is doing well, the mayor said and watching with social distancing.

The Grafton Oyster Bar, 3rd Chute Bar & Grill the Ruebel, O’Jan’s Fish Stand, Beasley’s Fish Stand, Drifters Restaurant/Bar also were doing well, the mayor said.

Mayor Eberlin said the biggest thing in Phase 4, Raging Rivers will be open, which is huge for Grafton.

“I listened to a lot of conversations people are very tired of COVID,” he said. “Business was unreal this past weekend. When Raging Rivers is open, it will definitely help with overnight stays.”

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

