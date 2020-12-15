WOOD RIVER - Wood River today announced changes to access to City Hall because of COVID-19.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire made this statement: "Wood River City Hall employees have been affected by the COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. Due to this and other procedural factors, there are changes to the availability of access to City Hall for the public.”

"City Hall will be open to the public by appointment only, for cash payments, new water service and permits," Mayor Maguire said.

Wood River City Hall will be closed all day on December 18, 2020.

Water bills can be paid:

Online through the portal https://woodriver.authoritypay.com/

By phone at 1-855-966-6582.

Payments can be placed in the night drop box located on the south side of the building.

Payments can be made at First Mid Bank & Trust.

Please call with any questions, limited staff will be on-site from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

City Clerk (618) 251-3100.

Finance Office (water bills & permits) 618-251-3131.

