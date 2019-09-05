WOOD RIVER - Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire released information today that the City of Wood River is actively updating its fire protection system.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The fire and public service departments have replaced hydrant couplings on 115 hydrants using the STORZ coupler system," she said. "This system allows old hydrants that haven’t been used in decades to flow freely for fire suppression."

The City of Wood River is about a third of the way replacing all the hydrant couplers through town.

"This replacement system is more cost-effective than replacing complete hydrants," Maguire said. "This along with replacing smaller water lines off of South Sixth Street, along Hawthorne, Tennyson and the 'Poets Row' area is being proactive in fire safety. The City Council has already budgeted replacing more water lines in the next budget session."

More like this: