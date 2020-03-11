Alton, IL – May your glass be ever full in Downtown Alton Saturday, March 14 during the annual Alton St. Patrick’s Day Fest. Sixteen businesses will celebrate all things Irish with beer, food, entertainment and games from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dress in your best green top hat and frock and celebrate the luck of the Irish with corned beef sandwiches, endless green beer, and Irish car bomb drinks from participating restaurants. All along Third Street, Broadway and State Street in Alton there will be stops to celebrate your luck of the Irish! As a special treat, Enjoy Celtic tunes from The Irish Aires who help kick off the celebration in the street in front of Morrison’s. They will appear from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a performance from the Wild Geese from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Irish dancers from the O'Faoláin Academy of Irish Dance will perform at 4:30 p.m. in front of Morrison’s Irish Pub, 200 State St., Alton.

More entertaining options include Bluff City Grill hosting live music by Stubblefield in the sports bar from 7-11 p.m. All participating restaurants will have food and drink specials.

Participating businesses include: Bluff City Grill, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Bottle & Barrel, Brown Bag Bistro, Bubby & Sissy’s, Catdaddy’s, Chez Marilyn, Danny’s Lounge, Firehouse Tavern, Hops House at Argosy Casino, Johnson’s Corner Restaurant, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Ragin Cajun, State Street Market, Slottys, and Tony’s Restaurant.

City of Alton will provide a free shuttle throughout the event. Shuttle stops will be located at Catdaddy’s, Johnson’s Corner, Bluff City Grill, Bubby & Sissy’s, Tony’s Restaurant, Bottle and Barrel and Argosy Casino Alton.

The Alton St. Patrick’s Day Fest is sponsored by the Riverbend Growth Association, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Argosy Casino, 89.9 WLCA and Fritz Distributing.

“This is a great event for Alton’s Community and Businesses,” Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Alton CVB said. “It doesn’t matter if you are Irish or not, all are welcome at the St. Pat’s Fest.”

For a map of the participating business and additional information on the event, please visit: www.altonstpats.com

