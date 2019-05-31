JERSEYVILLE - May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and as you are making plans for Memorial Day holiday, keep this information in mind.

UV exposure is the most preventable risk factor for skin cancer. The American Academy of Dermatology is asking "Do You Use Protection?" and is encouraging you to practice safe sun every time you are outdoors. Seek shade, wear protective clothing, and use a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with SPF 30+ to reduce your risk.

Protection doesn’t stop at sunscreen. You take care of your car’s engine with regular tune-ups and maintenance, but have you thought about the care of your car’s windows? You may think of window film, also called window tint, as just an aesthetic enhancement, but it also provides long-lasting functional benefits to protect you and your vehicle.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness month, and a great opportunity for you to be educated about the numerous benefits of window tint and how you can take the preventative steps for a healthy you! Obviously window tint has numerous benefits, such as fade reduction as well as privacy and security; but tint can block up to 99% of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays that can accelerate skin aging and cause skin cancer. Even clear window film or a light tint can block out both damaging UVA and UVB rays. Research shows that 53% of skin cancers in the U.S. occur on the left side of the body, which correlates to the driver’s side of a car. For people who drive for extended periods of time, window film protection provides a critical advantage to safeguard against this risk.

Solar Solutions, formerly Talley Brothers Tint, the mission is to provide quality products and quality customer service for your auto, home and office.

Your car is a valuable asset that you want to last as long as possible. Having window tinting professionally installed on your vehicle is a great way to protect your investment. Window film blocks harsh sunshine that can fade upholstery and discolor leather and vinyl. It protects car interiors from cracking and warping to keep your car looking newer longer. Window tinting also blocks windshield glare to decrease eye fatigue from direct sun and bright nighttime headlights.

Most consumers spend more time at home or at work; therefore should consider tint protection in all environments. Window tint controls the sun to help you live and work in great comfort, eliminating glare, UV rays and heat. Taking this initial investment can also drastically reduce your cooling costs as well as protect your furniture.

Not sure which route to take? Mike Talley, owner of Solar Solutions, will come to you with samples and more education on the level of tint you should choose. Please call Mike at 618-823-TINT.

