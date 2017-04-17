Name:  Maverick Liam Alexander

Parents: Erica Wagenblast and Darwin "Alex" Alexander III of Godfrey

Birth weight: 8 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 22 inches

Time : 7:32 PM

Date: April 10, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Ryleigh (8); Darwin "Zander" IV (4)

Grandparents: Tammy Wagenblast, Godfrey; Mark Evans, Jerseyville; Darwin "Chip" Alexander II & Joan Alexander, Carrollton

 

 

