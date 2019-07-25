EDWARDSVILLE – Matthew Lueking had a very good Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet Sunday morning and afternoon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School.

Lueking won two events in the boys nine-and-10-year-old age group – the 50-yard freestyle in 32.16 seconds, and the 100-yard individual medley at 1:23.16 – and also finished second as part of the 200-yard medley relay team at 3:02.98. He also had a third place in the 50-yard butterfly, coming in at 43.18 seconds and was part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that came in fourth at 3:24.10.

In all, Lueking was the second-leading scorer in the age group, accounting for 44 points as the Marlins defeated Summers Port of Godfrey for the team championship.

“I’m doing pretty well,” Lueking said in an interview conducted while the meet was in progress. “I’ve got two firsts and one second, and the Marlins are looking really good today.”

Lueking felt that his own performances during the 2019 summer season were good, and he also went through the usual ups and downs of a typical season.

“They’ve been really good,” Lueking said. “I have had some days where I just didn’t feel like it, and they were bad. Some days were really good, so I think my performance was really great this year.”

Lueking chose to be a swimmer after being presented some options by his mother, and hasn’t regretted the decision since.

“One day, I quit baseball,” Lueking said, “and my mom said ‘well, what would you like to do?’ And she gave me some ideas like swimming, and then it just hit me, like I knew that it was my sport.”

Lueking has swam for the Marlins for the past four years, and does have some future plans for continuing in the sport.

“Yes, I’m going to swim with Edwardsville,” Lueking said, “and I hope to swim in college, and get a scholarship.”

And Lueking is looking at an Atlantic Coast Conference school for his collegiate days.

“I want to go to Florida State University,” Lueking said, “because they have a very good team, and they have a good dental program.”

Past college, there’s something bigger that Lueking may have his sights set on.

“I want to become an Olympic swimmer,” Lueking said. He’s hoping to go to the Olympics in 2024 at Paris or 2028 at Los Angeles.

Lueking specializes in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard individual medley, and is hopeful of pursuing a dream after his swimming days are over.

“Explore the world,” Lueking said, “go to different places, everything.”

