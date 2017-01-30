GRANITE CITY – The backbone of any successful hockey team starts with the goaltender.

A goaltender can carry a team a long way during the season or in the postseason; the game's history includes stories of teams that went on deep postseason runs thanks to the stellar play of the person between the pipes.

Edwardsville's hockey team has just such a player in Matthew Griffin, who's been a key part of the Tigers' success the past several seasons.

Griffin, a senior, has been EHS' starting goalie in recent seasons; this year, for the Tigers' Mid-States Club Hockey Association team, he's played 705 minutes and recorded a 12-3-1 record for the Tigers, giving up 26 goals and facing 421 shots for a 1.55 goals-against average and a save percentage of 93.8 with a shutout.

“I've had a lot of good players in front of me, a lot of good teams that's given me 100 percent; that's what does it for me,” Griffin said.

Being the last line of defense on a hockey team can be a difficult position. “It gets a little stressful at times, but you have to keep pushing through it,” Griffin said.

Griffin has had some role models in developing his game – especially in his family. “I really like the way my brother (Brady, who currently plays for Missouri State's club team in Springfield, Mo.) plays; he's a big influence on me,” Griffin said. “He's always working hard and has taught me a lot over the years.

“I like the way Jonathan Quick (of the Los Angeles Kings) plays; he plays athletic. Not too much technique to his game, he just goes out there and makes the saves that he needs to.”

Griffin has been a goaltender as far as he can remember playing hockey. “I've been a goalie for as long as I can remember,” Griffin said, “but I wouldn't have it any other way.”

Griffin hopes to play junior hockey after graduating from EHS this spring before heading to college. “I'm looking at Missouri State with my brother or McKendree possibly,” Griffin said about his college possibilities.

This year's Tiger varsity made the move from the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association to Mid-States; Griffin has noticed the differences between the level of play between MVCHA and MSCHA. “Over here, we can't take a game off,” Griffin said. “Every game is a battle; you have to come out and give it your all, no matter what, or a team's going to beat you. That's just the bottom line.”

The Tigers have been installed as the No. 3 seed for the upcoming MSCHA St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Playoffs, which begin later this week; the Tigers’ first opponent is yet to be determined.

