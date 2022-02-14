Matthew & Julie's Love Story
February 14, 2022 2:57 PM
Listen to the story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Matthew (Hunny and Love) and Julie (Babe) from East Alton
Date Met/Started Dating: August 5, 2019
Briefly Describe First Date: Dinner. It was great, but not as good as the hug at the end of the night!
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Movies, cooking, games, hanging with friends, playing darts... everything.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication and honesty!