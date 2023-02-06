Matt & Julie's Love Story
February 6, 2023 10:55 AM
Listen to the story
Couples names: Matt & Julie
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
City: East Alton
Article continues after sponsor message
Date met or started dating: August 5, 2019
What makes your relationship special? Two broken people met and brought life and love back in each other's life and mended each other.
Share a memory you have made together: We love taking the kids to the river and having a picnic! We are also Engaged!