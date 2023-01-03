BELLEVILLE - The law firm of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., is pleased to announce that Allyson T. Schwab has been named shareholder effective January 1, 2023. Ally has been an associate with MM&R since February 2018.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ally focuses her practice in the areas of business law, including mergers and acquisitions, business succession planning, estate planning/administration, and real estate law. Ally enjoys the diversity of her practice, serving both individual and corporate clients.

Ally graduated from the University of Illinois School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She then attended the University of Illinois Law School where she graduated magna cum laude. During her tenure at Illinois law, Ally won the awards for best oralist and best brief in the Frederick Green Moot Court Competition and competed on the College of Law’s National Moot Court Team. Ally is also the recipient of a Rickert Award for excellence in advocacy. She is licensed in Illinois and Missouri and is admitted to practice before the Illinois and Missouri state courts.

Ally is a proud member of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, St. Clair County Bar Association, The Missouri Bar, Illinois State Bar Association, Freeburg Rotary Club, Freeburg Community High School Foundation, and Freeburg Chamber of Commerce. When not practicing law or serving her local community, Ally enjoys running, traveling, and spending time with her family.

More like this: