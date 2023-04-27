BELLEVILLE - The law firm of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., (MM&R) announced today that Anthony L. Smith II has joined the firm as an associate effective March 13th, 2023.

In 2003, Anthony L. Smith II graduated cum laude from Truman State University with a degree in Psychology. During his undergraduate studies, Smith joined The United States Navy. He was appointed to Officer Candidate School (OCS) and Commissioned as an Ensign in August of 2003. He was a participant of the Baccalaureate Degree Completion Program, a highly selective Navy collegiate officer accession program, and was honorably discharged from the reserves as a Lieutenant in November 2010.

In May of 2008, Anthony earned his J.D. from Saint Louis University Law School. While attending law school Anthony was a member of the American Association of Justice, Public Interest Law Group and The Veterans Law Student Organization. He was recognized as a 2008 Presidential Management Fellows Finalist and a recipient of a Dean’s scholarship.

Anthony’s accolades do not stop at education. While in the Navy he received the Outstanding Achievement Award in Military Training and Letters of Commendation from Vice Admiral Harms, Chief of Naval Education and Training.

Since 2015, Anthony worked as an attorney advisor for the Social Security Administration in St. Louis, MO, where he advised and assisted administrative law judges with the development and formation of decisions in disability cases under Title II and Title XVI. Prior to this position, he served as an associate attorney at various firms working on real estate, estate planning and tax related matters.

Anthony is licensed to practice law in Missouri and intends to focus his legal practice in the areas of transactional law and estate planning.

