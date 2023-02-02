Couples names: Mathew and Jessica Lister

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

City: Jerseyville

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met pr started dating: February 25, 2011

Date married: February 27, 2021

What makes your relationship special? We met and fell in love in Italy.

Share a memory you have made together: We moved to Seattle WA together after high school.

 