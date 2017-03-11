(Jupiter, FL) Break out some extra vitamin C around the clubhouse as both Mike Matheny and Mike Shannon will not be in attendance for today’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves.

The team shared Matheny went home after not feeling well this morning, David Bell will manage the team in his absence.

In the radio booth, Mike Claiborne will step in to join John Rooney for the broadcast. Shannon has no voice due to a cold. Not related to sickness, but the FSN broadcast will also have a new look this afternoon as Brad Thompson will make his debut calling the game with Dan McLaughlin.

WEAVER BACK ON SCHEDULE

–Following a pair of good bullpens after back spasms caused an early exit from a game last week, Luke Weaver is scheduled to pitch in tomorrow’s game after starter Adam Wainwright.

Today’s pitching availability has John Gant starting with Brett Cecil, Kevin Siegrist, Jonathan Broxton, Jack Flaherty, Daniel Poncedeleon, and Mitch Harris ready out of the bullpen.

photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com

