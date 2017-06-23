(Busch Stadium) Neither Dexter Fowler or Yadier Molina are starting tonight. After an incorrect lineup was initially posted in the clubhouse and a second change was made, Mike Matheny clarified the lineup for his St. Louis Cardinals.

“Dex is making good strides,” said Matheny. “Feeling much better today and will be out here doing more activity and should be available later to us in the game and hopefully, ready to start tomorrow.”

After scoring in the 10th inning, Fowler exited Wednesday’s game due to tightness in his left quad and did not play yesterday. Prior to Matheny’s comments, Fowler also shared that his leg was feeling better and plans to be back in centerfield tomorrow.

“We shut him down most of yesterday,” continued Matheny. “Maybe a good day for him anyhow, we have a few guys who have worked real hard and could probably use a day anyhow. Get him a chance to get off his feet yesterday and give that leg a rest and it responded well as he got up this morning.”

Similar to Fowler, Matheny had a good idea that Molina would not be able to start tonight.

“That foul ball that he took in the knee yesterday, we were hoping to get some treatment that would get that resolved but still tight so we’re giving him a day today,” said Matheny.

Unfortunately for Molina, the ball found the vulnerable spot between his shin guard.

“I mentioned to David Bell in the middle of the game, it’s one of those that tends tightens up over time and overnight so I kind of anticipated this might be how we have to attack it,” said Matheny. “Just goes tight for a day or so and then it seems to release.”

Matt Carpenter, 1B

Tommy Pham, CF

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Jedd Gyorko, 3B

Jose Martinez, LF

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Paul DeJong, 2B

Eric Fryer, C

Adam Wainwright, P

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports, Bill Greenblatt/UPI