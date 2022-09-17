ALTON - Breese Mater Dei Catholic jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back as the Knights took a 51-0 win over Marquette Catholic in the Explorers' homecoming game Friday night at Public School Stadium.

The Explorers were back on the field with their full roster after being forced to forfeit their week three game against Columbia after injuries depleted the team to 17 players. The injured players were back on the field for the week four contest against Mater Dei.

The Explorers are 0-4 on the year and are at Nashville next Friday night in a 7 p.m. kickoff, while the Knights go to 2-2 and also go on the road to meet Quincy Notre Dame Catholic next Friday night, also at 7 p.m.

