PONTOON BEACH - Mastermind Vodka, a premium brand with American grain distilled in small batches in an historic distillery in Pontoon Beach, announced today it is proud to join the St. Louis Blues as an ESPN sports radio network sponsor.

“This sponsorship is a great fit all around,” asserts Mastermind Vodka co-founder Carl Levering. “The St. Louis Blues are hockey champions, ESPN is an award-winning sports radio network and Mastermind is a premium All-American Vodka known for smooth, high-quality flavor.”

“The next time you enjoy a Blues Game, go with Mastermind, the All-American Vodka that’s a winner every time,” says Levering. He adds, “Go Blues!” The 30-second spots on ESPN debuted January 13 and will continue pre- and post-game for every game for the next five months. St. Louis Post-Dispatch readers voted Mastermind the “Best Craft Vodka in St. Louis.”

Mastermind Vodka was created in 2009 at a small distillery in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. This vodka brand is especially distinctive because it is distilled six times from all American grains for a smooth, rich flavor, making it an ultra-premium All-American spirit.

Launched commercially in 2011, the vodka’s sales are steady and growing. Levering and three partners, Dennis Jarrett, Pete Freese, and Dennis Sonnenschien, are currently preparing a new home for Mastermind in a space they call American1 near Interstate 270 and Illinois Route 111.

When it opens, American1 will welcome guests for tours. In addition to food and drinks, a big attraction for visitors will be the onsite still and distillery demonstration. American1 will be headquarters for the company Mastermind Vodka, Inc. Mastermind Vodka’s tagline is "Better Drinking Through Thinking."

For more information call 314 537 5153. Media relations contact 314 409 5203.