ALTON/GODFREY - There is a massive power outage reported as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Ameren Illinois confirmed there was a significant outage in the Alton/Godfrey region Sunday evening. Brian Bretsch, an Ameren spokesperson, said a crew is en route to a substation to investigate the problem. He said more would be coming about the situation as it becomes available.

The Ameren Illinois map at 5:40 p.m. Sunday showed 16,176 without power in the 62002 Alton zip code and 7,276 out in the 62035 Godfrey zip code. Additional residents on the edge of Alton and Godfrey are also out of power at this time, Ameren said.

https://outagemap.ameren.com/

