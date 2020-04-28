EDWARDSVILLE - A wide assortment of law enforcement converged on the Menasha Packaging location at 9 Gateway Commerce Drive Tuesday morning for an emergency situation.

More than 40 law enforcement vehicles were on hand and some officers were seen with guns drawn walking the parking lot.

Edwardsville, Granite City, Glen Carbon, Roxana Police, Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Police, Pontoon Beach Police, Mitchell Fire Department, and Alton Memorial Ambulance were among some observed at the scene. There were also other law enforcement personnel on hand.

Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com reporter Chris Rhodes is presently at the scene. More details to come...

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

