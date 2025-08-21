BELLEVILLE — A 33-year-old woman from Mascoutah was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Belleville, police said.

Officers from the Belleville Police Department responded at approximately 3:30 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 900 block of South Greenmount Road.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon arrival, officers and emergency medical personnel found the woman with life-threatening injuries. She was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver involved fled the scene before first responders arrived. Investigators are actively working to identify and locate the suspect vehicle and driver.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the suspect vehicle to contact the Belleville Police Department at (618) 234-1212 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers hotline at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: