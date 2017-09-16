MASCOUTAH 25-25, JERSEY 8-13: Mascoutah defeated Jersey 25-8, 25-13 Thursday night in a girls volleyball match at Jersey, despite strong performances by Katelyn Walker and Abby Manns who combined to receive 28 serves out of 32.

Mascoutah took a 25-8, 25-13 Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Panthers at Havens Gym Thursday. JCHS fell to 5-11 overall, 0-2 in the MVC; the Indians went to 6-9 overall, 2-0 in the league.

Manns had three points for the Panthers with an ace; Samantha Ayers had three assists, with Sara Lamer having a pair of assists, Maddie Carpenter, Alexis Liles and Faith Franke had two kills each and Hannah Jones had six assists. Danee Strong had seven points on two aces for the Indians while Molly Cravens had 18 points and four aces with 10 assists; Tieghan Morio had seven kills and four players had a block each.

Jersey heads to Highland for a 6 p.m. Monday match.

