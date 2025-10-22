BETHALTO - Mascoutah defeated Civic Memorial in a straight-sets volleyball match, 25-8 and 25-13, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. The game took place at CM's home court.

Key contributors for CM included Kaitlyn Ogden, who led the team with four kills, followed by Olivia Monroe with two. Addison Jeffery, Audrey Frankford, and Abby Brueckner each added one kill.

On the defensive side, Adisyn Paslay recorded five digs, while Ogden and Keagan Thomas contributed three digs each. Moellering added a block during the match.

In terms of assists, Brueckner led with three, Paslay had two, and Jailyn Hunt recorded one. Jeffery and Thomas each earned one ace.

The strong offensive and defensive performances helped Mascoutah secure a decisive victory over CM.

The Civic Memorial girls are now 14-11-2 on the season and play at Jersey at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, Oct. 23, 2025. Jersey stands 16-12 overall at this point in the season.

Mascoutah girls are 24-10 overall and play at Highland on Thursday.