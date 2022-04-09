Photos from this article, (or gallery), may be purchased (for personal use) at: https://www.randymanning. com/Track-Jersey-Relays

JERSEYVILLE - Mascoutah's girls track and field team captured the overall title of the Jersey Relays with 134 points, while Highland posted 114 points, Freeburg 76 points and host Jersey had 66 points.

On the girls' side of the Jersey Relays, the Crimsons won the shot put with a team distance of 24.72 meters, while the Bulldogs place third at 25.96 meters and the Panthers came in fourth at 22.99 meters. The Indians won the 4x1,600 meter relay at 25:55, with Highland second at 26:31, then Mascoutah won their second event of the day in the long jump, having a team distance of 12.47 meters, with the Bulldogs third at 11.29 meters, the Panthers fourth at 8.89 meters and the Explorers fifth at 8.84 meters. Highland won the triple jump with a team distance of 24.06 meters, with Marquette placing fourth at 8.32 meters.

Mascoutah won the discus throw with a team distance of 67.43 meters, while Jersey was second at 49.39 meters and Highland came in fifth with a distance of 37.38 meters. The Indians then won the 100-meter hurdle shuttle race at 1:22, with Jersey coming in third at 1:41. The Panthers won the 4x200 meter relay race at 2:05, with Highland a close second at 2:07. The Bulldogs then won the 800-meter medley relay with a time of 2:10, with Marquette placing fifth at 2:23.

Mascoutah won the novelty relay race at exactly 1:00, with Highland third at 1:10, but the Bulldogs bounced back to take the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 11:32, with the Panthers coming in third at 12:44. Highland went on to win the pole vault with a team height of 5.49 meters, while Jersey came in second at 4.88 meters. The Indians won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 53.22 seconds, with Highland coming in third at 57.90 seconds, Jersey was fourth at 58.20 seconds and Marquette came in fifth at 1:03.0. Mascoutah also won the high jump with a team height of 4.22 meters, while Jersey came in second at 3.76 meters and Highland was fifth at 2.54 meters.

Mascoutah won the 300-meter hurdles relay with a time of 2:49.10, with Highland second at 2:54.36 and Marquette was third at 2:59.10. In the final event, the 4x400 meter relay, the Indians won with a time of 4:28, with Highland second at 4:44 and Jersey was fifth with a time of 5:31.

