Dr. Beer to accept new patients beginning May 2017

MARYVILLE - Maryville Women’s Center, located at 2016 Vadalabene Dr., is proud to welcome Dr. Scott Beer, MD, Board Certified OB/GYN, to their dedicated staff of medical providers. Dr. Beer will begin taking new patients beginning in May 2017.

A native of Alton, Beer was awarded his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Bradley University and received his medical degree from the University of Illinois, College of Medicine at Peoria. Following his doctoral training, he completed his residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Dr. Beer comes to the area after serving as the medical director of the Women’s Care Clinic in Grenada, Mississippi. He served as the Chief of Surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada MS.

When he is not providing excellent patient care, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Lori, their 2 sons and their Italian Greyhounds.

Dr. Beer is excited about his opportunity to serve this community while renewing old relationships and fostering new relationships. He adds over 20 years’ experience to the team of Tina Gingrich, MD, Lynn Billhartz, PA-C, Tammy Young, CNM, and Kacey Panyik, CNM at the Maryville Women’s Center.

Since 1998, Maryville Women’s Center has provided valuable support to women in the community through contraceptive education, obstetrics and pregnancy care, as well as gynecological education and procedures. Its experienced and compassionate staff also provides helpful insight into women’s health and lifestyle subjects, including exercise and fitness, preventative medicine and much more.

For more information about Maryville Women’s Center, please visit their website at mymwc.org or call (618) 288-2970.