MARYVILLE, Ill. — The Walgreens pharmacy at 6607 State Route 162 in Maryville remains closed Monday morning, July 28, 2025, due to power issues caused by a storm on Sunday, the store confirmed.

Maryville Fire Chief Doug Dankenbring said the storm knocked out one phase of the store’s electricity, and repairs are currently underway. The pharmacy has not yet been able to have its HVAC unit inspected, delaying the reopening.

In a statement, Walgreens said, “Your pharmacy at 6607 State Route 162 in Maryville is temporarily closed. We are sorry. We'll let you know when it reopens.”

Customers needing prescriptions urgently were advised to visit neighboring Walgreens locations. The store hopes to provide an update on its status later Monday afternoon.

