MARYVILLE - The Maryville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the black female pictured wearing a white long sleeve shirt with black stripes, long braided hair, blue jeans and a dark brown or black purse with a small child seen entering the Maryville Walgreens.

The woman shown is suspected by police to have shoplifted more than $500 worth of cologne and perfume from the store after surveillance video was observed. The footage dated back to Oct. 6.

Any information can be directed to Det. Keith Mumper 618-344-8899.

