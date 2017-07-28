MARYVILLE - The Maryville Police Department is investigating a rare vehicle car jacking that occurred in the 2400 block of Liberty Drive in Maryville at 12:10 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017.

“I can’t remember us having a car jacking before,” Maryville Police Chief Rob Carpenter said. “We have had stolen cars with people leaving their keys in the car, but a car jacking is a very rare occurrence.”

Information reported by the victim said a suspect described as a male, black, approximately 6’00’ tall and with a slim build robbed him and stole his vehicle. The suspect was reported to be approximately 20 years of age, wearing a red tee shirt with black shorts and short hair. The suspect was described as having a black handgun.

The victim was approached from the rear by the suspect after returning home in his vehicle. The suspect demanded victim’s wallet, keys and cell phone. The suspect told the victim to run away. The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is a 2011 Grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, with Illinois plates: 12331 A/A.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Officers searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect or the stolen vehicle. An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Broadcast (ISPERN) was put out over the radio to alert local law enforcement agencies.

The Maryville Police Department encourages any witnesses with information or video surveillance of the area to contact the Maryville Police Department at (618) 344-8899.

