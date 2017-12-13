MARYVILLE - The Maryville Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a female subject shown in this photo.

At approximately 4 p.m. Nov. 27, the Maryville Police received a report of a theft of a credit card at the Maryville YMCA. The female subject wearing a black cap with "BeBe" printed on it, with a black jacket white/cream colored shirt, tan tights, brown boots and a large red purse was seen entering the Maryville YMCA walking straight to the locker rooms and leaving the YMCA a short time later.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Maryville Police said the suspect was then observed on video using the stolen credit card multiple times. The suspect used the card at numerous other locations in the Fairview Heights area, police said.

Any information can be directed to Maryville Police Detective Keith Mumper (618) 344-8899.

More like this:

Alton, Maryville Men Released On Weapon Charges
Sep 5, 2025
American Red Cross Offers Free A1C Screening for August Donors
Aug 11, 2025
Andrew Hylton Joins Maryville Police, Starting Academy Training Soon
Aug 9, 2025
Maryville Man, Texas Woman Face Domestic Battery Charges
Sep 4, 2025
East Alton, St. Louis Men Face Felony Weapon Charges
Jun 18, 2025

 