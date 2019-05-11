MARYVILLE - The Maryville Police Department is participating in the Click It or Ticket program with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The seat-belt enforcement campaign will take place May 10 through 28, concurrent with one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year. Click It or Ticket enforces the proper use of seat-belts and car-seats to keep all motorists safe.

In Illinois, nearly 95 percent of motorists use seat belts, but a disproportionate number of fatalities still involve unbelted motorists and passengers. Seat belt use decreases even more for back seat passengers and for people traveling at night.

The Maryville Police Department said it will be taking a no-excuses approach, writing citations day and night. Motorists and passengers not wearing their seat belt will be ticketed, and those caught driving impaired will be arrested.

Maryville Police Department Sergeant Manley emphasized that “Seat belts save lives, and every vehicle occupant—front seat and back, child and adult—needs to remember to buckle up, every trip, every time.”

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit BuckleUpIllinois.org.

