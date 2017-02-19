MARYVILLE – Maryville Patrol Officer Justin Krausz was honored with a Medal of Valor Award from the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs’ Association at the recent Village of Maryville Board meeting.

The award is given to law enforcement personnel who distinguish themselves with bravery or heroism above and beyond the normal demands of police service. Krausz was given his honor after an arrest of a suspect after a high-speed chase, then shootout, Maryville Police Chief Rob Carpenter said at the meeting.

Carpenter retold what happened in this manner:

Article continues after sponsor message

“On June 25, 2016, at 12:29 p.m., patrolman Justin Krausz responded to an ISPERN broadcast put out by the Collinsville Police Department in reference to a stolen vehicle they were attempting to stop. The broadcast stated the stolen vehicle had struck one of their police vehicles and fled the scene.

“Patrolman Krausz then observed the stolen vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed entering the Village limits of Maryville northbound on Illinois Route 159. Patrolman Krausz attempted to stop the vehicle with negative results. The vehicle ran a red light, then entered the northbound lanes of I-55 with Patrolman Krausz attempting to catch up. The suspect vehicle then took the exit ramp onto State Route 40 and attempted to elude arrest by exiting the roadway off of Spring Valley Road into a farmer’s field. Patrolman Krausz was following closely behind.

“At this time, a male subject, later identified as Christopher D. White, exited the stolen vehicle while it was still in motion. Patrolman Krausz exited his patrol car and ordered White to stop. White then produced a handgun and fired two gun shots at Patrolman Krausz, who quickly returned fire. Several exchanges of gunfire ensued and White was wounded. White fled into a wooded area where he was captured a short time later.”

More like this: