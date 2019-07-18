EDWARDSVILLE - A Maryville man faces six counts of felonious crimes involving child pornography, the Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning.

The Madison County Illinois Sheriff's Office received information about child pornography being distributed to an online social media website. An investigation began by the Digital Forensic Unit of the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to isolate the origin of the distribution. Enough information was developed to secure a search warrant for the residence of 3307 Mary Drive, Maryville, Illinois, which was executed on April 9, 2019. Subsequently, a forensic examination of evidence seized from the residence was conducted and the investigation continued.

After the evidence was examined and enough information developed, the facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office who authorized charges against:

Article continues after sponsor message

Jeffrey Scott Fortner

(Age 54)

Maryville, Illinois

Fortner was charged with six counts of felonious crimes. COUNT 1-3: Child Pornography (Class X Felony): COUNT IV-VI: Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony). The Class X felonies arose due to distribution acts of said files and the Class 2 felonies exist due to the possession of said files. An arrest warrant was obtained by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin. Fortner is currently in custody at the Madison County jail where he awaits in lieu of bond. Fortner’s bond was set at $100,000.00 (10 percent to apply).

The case remains as an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided, Madison County Sheriff's Office Captain and Chief Of Investigations, David Vuchich said.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

More like this: