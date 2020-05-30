Firefighters battle serious blaze on Lou Rosa Drive in Maryville on Saturday afternoon. (All Photos by Dan Brannan)

MARYVILLE - A home in the 100 block of Lou Rosa Drive in Maryville suffered intense damage from a blaze Saturday afternoon.

Maryville, Glen Carbon and Troy Fire Departments all responded quickly to the scene and fought the fire valiantly until it was extinguished.

The home owners said the fire started in the garage and someone who saw the blaze rushed to the door to alert them while they were in the living room. Thankfully, they were able to get out of the house with the family dog unharmed. The couple's two daughters were not home at the time and returned as the firefighters battled the serious blaze.

Sunday: A conversation with the home owners about the tragic fire.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

