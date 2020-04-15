MARYVILLE - The Maryville Fire Department and Police Department performed a special community service activity that will be remembered for years to come this past Saturday and Easter Sunday. During the two days, the Easter bunny dressed up and paraded on a fire truck through Maryville neighborhoods wishing goodwill.

The firefighters and police split the community in half and covered both over the two days.

The fire truck was accompanied by two Maryville Police cars and the bunny was perched on top of the fire truck.

Greg Peck and his wife, Kelly Roseman Peck, organized the parade through town to try to lift spirits during this difficult time with the coronavirus saga. In neighborhoods, families gathered near their houses and welcomed the bunny, of course practicing social distancing because of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shut-in order.

Peck said it was wonderful to see all the smiles in children and families throughout their cruise through the community.

“This year with the COVID-19 pandemic going on we came up with a last-minute idea of driving the Easter bunny around to try and bring some joy to our great village,” the Maryville Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page. “We were thrilled to see the number of people coming out to wave and to see the joy on all the kids' and adults' faces! “A Big Thank You for getting us in touch with the Easter bunny! And, also to the Maryville Police Department, for coming along with us."

